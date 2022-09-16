Same Sex Parents Nebraska

Erin Porterfield, back left, and Kristin Williams, back right, along with their children, Cameron Porter Williams, 16, front left, and Kadin Porter Williams, 18, pose for a photograph at Omaha family law firm. 

 Rebecca S. Gratz

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children's birth certificates, saying the request conflicts with state law.