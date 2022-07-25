Tips for gardens

Sprinklers can save turfgrass, but homeowners should be mindful of timing and application duration for effective and efficient watering.

 Laura McKenzie/Texas A&M AgriLife

Summer is always a challenging time for Texas ornamental and vegetable gardens, but a record heat wave and drought have made it especially difficult to keep plants from turning brown and crispy. So, how can we manage our gardens until rain and cooler temperatures bring relief?