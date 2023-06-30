Texas criminal defense lawyers will gather in more than 100 locations across the state today to read and celebrate the Declaration of Independence.
In Bell County, Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association members and friends will gather at noon today in the lobby of the historic courthouse in Belton.
“We are honored on Independence Day to commemorate the birth of our great nation,” lawyers association President John Hunter Smith said. “We celebrate the Declaration of Independence as the true guiding principle this nation was founded upon.”
“The Declaration of Independence has always signified freedom and equality for everyone in our country, and as defenders of this notion, defense attorneys continue to fight to preserve freedom and equality in courtrooms from the largest cities to the most rural communities every day.”
James Stapler, a Killeen attorney, said it is important for people to realize what is being celebrated on Independence Day.
“This country started with that document,” Stapler said. “America started from scratch. The founders tried to prevent the governmental tyranny that had besieged them from the king of England. It is particularly important to the citizens and defense attorneys because it calls on the government to have fair trials, probably cause for warrants and fairness from the courts — things that were important to the founders then and should be important to us all now.”
Bell County residents are invited to witness the readings and celebrate the 247th anniversary of the document that separated American colonies from Britain.
“The Declaration of Independence is our nation’s most revered symbol of a nation’s stand against the illegal and immoral depredations of the crown against our citizens,” Smith said. “It is only fitting that in Texas, which leads the country in the exoneration of those wrongfully accused and imprisoned, criminal defense attorneys serve in the forefront of the battle against the encroachment on our rights today.”
“These readings are our reminder to all in the criminal justice system that abuses of power will be exposed and fought by members of the defense bar,” he said.