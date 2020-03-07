BELTON — Guitars, pies and just about everything else was available for those attending the Bell County Museum Vendor Market on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Coleman Hampton, the museum’s executive director, said the event, which was first held in 1989, usually draws about 3,000 people. There were about 66 vendors, he said, some with more than one booth.
One of the most popular vendors every year is The Pie Lady, he said, who sells out of pies by about 11 a.m. every year.
The Pie Lady, Karen Wheeler of Belton, said she baked 125 pies this year, so it would probably take a little longer to sell out.
She had about 18 different kinds of pies. The favorites were tollhouse, pecan and buttermilk, she said.
“I start making my pie shells the week before,” she said. “I have this energy, I don’t know why. I just love doing it.”
She learned from her grandmother, mother-in-law and friends, she said.
“I have to go by recipes, and I measure,” she said.
Her grandson, Luke Biefeld, 16, and some of her friends were helping at the busy booth.
“I’ve been doing this since 2012,” she said. “I got into it with my church in a fundraising activity.”
Across the aisle, Donette Cantrell of Salado said she and her husband, Jim, who are both retired, deal primarily in flip furniture.
“We paint it and shabby chic it,” she said.
Their booth also had vintage clothing and glassware. She said sales were good. People were interested in the furniture and rustic items, she said.
“I’ve been here since the very first show,” she said.
James Black of Temple said West 40 Woodworks was kind of a hobby and a business. He and his wife, Christy, used to go to Canton and other shows, and plan to resume doing that, he said.
“I do wood turning,” he said. “Everything we do is out of reclaimed wood. I used woodworking, starting out … as a stress reliever, and it has kind of evolved from there.”
Wooden bowls, cutting boards, candle holders and fountain pens were among his creations.
His wife does decorative signs for Easter, Christmas and other holidays, he said.
“She does the artsy stuff. I do the woodworking stuff.”
Jose Mendoza of Killeen showed off Tops Woodwork and Laser Engraving, which included cutting boards, wall art and bottle openers. He’s been into woodworking going on two years, he said, since he retired from the military.
He taught himself how to do use a laser, he said.
‘It seems so easy,” he said. “But it definitely requires some talent and imagination.”
He prefers bamboo wood for his cutting boards.
“It lasts longer,” he said. “You can actually chop on it.”