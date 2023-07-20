Food-Ice Cream Dreams

The Temple Independent School District will hold a job fair and ice cream social from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Temple High School Library — an event aimed at filling open teacher and paraprofessional positions for the upcoming school year.