The Temple Independent School District will hold a job fair and ice cream social from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Temple High School Library — an event aimed at filling open teacher and paraprofessional positions for the upcoming school year.
There are openings, which can be accessed online at both the elementary and secondary school levels.
“The job fair is mainly focused on teachers and paraprofessionals and will provide potential employees with a chance to mingle with principals and district administrators while enjoying free ice cream,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “The district is also inviting new hires to bring a friend they would recommend for hire to the job fair.”
Temple ISD is seeking educators that want to make a difference.
“We are looking for teachers and non-teaching staff who have the ability to connect with and build positive relationships with students and coworkers,” Adrian Lopez, Temple ISD’s director of employee relations, said. “We are proud to offer a competitive salary and benefits package, opportunities for professional growth, a top-notch first-year teacher mentor program, and a Wellness Program that includes a focus on employee physical and mental health. “Teachers who work in Temple ISD stay because of the family-like environment they experience in the district.”
The starting salary for teachers in Temple ISD is $53,550 — a new compensation rate after the Temple ISD school board approved a 3% salary increase for all employees during a regular meeting last month.
“There are also student loan forgiveness opportunities since all TISD campuses are Title I,” Wallin said. “Temple ISD also provides growth opportunities (both instructional and professional), a collaborative environment throughout the district and campuses, and mentoring for all new teachers.”
Lopez hopes to see a good turnout next week.
“The staff at Temple ISD love what they do, and it shows through the annual climate survey with a 97% job satisfaction rating,” he said. “If you have ever considered teaching and have completed a bachelor’s degree, I encourage you to come out and visit with our amazing principals. Those without a bachelor’s degree are encouraged to come and visit about other opportunities in the district, which would include working as a teacher’s aide.”
Attendees are asked to enter through the north-side entrance at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.