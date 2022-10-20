Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey

Actor Kevin Spacey, center, leaves court, Monday in New York. Spacey testified that he never made a sexual pass at the actor Anthony Rapp, who has sued, claiming the Academy Award-winning actor tried to take him to bed when he was 14.

 Yuki Iwamura

NEW YORK — A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star's career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1986.