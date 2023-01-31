Memphis Duty to Intervene

Protesters march Saturday in Memphis, Tenn. over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop. 

 Gerald Herbert

As five Memphis police officers attacked Tyre Nichols with their feet, fists and a baton, others milled around at the scene, even as the 29-year-old cried out in pain and then slumped limply against the side of a car.