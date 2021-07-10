Red wasn’t the only pretty color in the Tour Temple car show Saturday, but regardless of the hue, car buffs enjoyed the walk down Second Street from Central Avenue to Avenue A.
Samantha Shepherd, public relations coordinator for Tour Temple, which conducts wine and beer tours throughout Central Texas, said 25 of the 34 registered cars showed up, probably hindered by the rain. In addition to ogling the cars and voting on the People’s Choice, visitors could take their turn at Black Axe Throwing, partake of Kona Ice or one of the food trucks and get a load of Lynn Woolley of Planet Logic strumming a guitar and belting out country and western lyrics.
Karen Matous and Janet Epperson, both of Temple, said they like old cars.
“My first car was a ‘51 Chevy,” Matous said. “My dad sold it without telling me. I’ve wanted one ever since. I really like anything older than 1950.”
Epperson said her older sister’s first car was their grandfather’s 1939 Chevy. She didn’t drive then, but enjoyed riding in it.
“My dad sold it, too, and regretted it,” she said. “Doesn’t it grab your attention if you’re going down the road and you see an old car? I love this.”
They circled a 1953 Buick hardtop, a two-tone royal purple and ivory white, said the owner, Billy Zimmerman of Rockdale. It was set up with a tray in the driver’s window, loaded with a mock hamburger, hot dog, cold drinks and banana split. There was also a fake speaker, as per drive-in movie days, playing oldies. The two letter jackets inside are actually the high school jackets of Zimmerman and his wife Cindy, he said. “We were high school sweethearts. She can wear hers. I can’t wear mine.”
One of the red cars in the show was a 1940 two-door Ford owned by Bob Shafer of Belton. It has a 350 horsepower V-8 Chevrolet engine, automatic transmission, air, power steering and power brakes. He’s had it for 21 years and did all the major work on it.
He and his wife Deborah drive it to car shows.
“I’ve driven it about 50,000 miles since I’ve had it,” he said. “We’ve won a lot of trophies with it.”
Across the street, Ken Krause of Temple stood by his “viper red” 1934 Dodge “all-steel long-nose coupe.” It was longer than the standard coupe, “so they could put a straight-eight motor in it,” he said. “1934 was the first year they did that. Then it was the standard thing from then on. They re-designed the cab and chassis so you could put an eight, six or four cylinder in.”
His wife Becky calls the car “Ruby.” They don’t trailer the car, he said. They drive it wherever they go.
He’s won all kinds of trophies, he said.
“Three years ago, we placed in the top 36 cars at the National Street Rod Meet in Oklahoma City,” he said.
Another red car — a little darker and called “San Marino Red” — was a 1937 Ford truck owned by John Hughling of Temple. He’s only had it a couple of years and has won a few trophies with it. He does quite a bit of work on it, he said. He didn’t build the engine, but he put it in.
“It’s just a little street rod truck,” he said.
It has a custom wood dash, tilt steering column and custom upholstery.
“It gives it a little flair,” he said.