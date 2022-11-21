Texas border operation

A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the Connecticut Army National Guard operates an M113 armored personnel carrier at Stones Ranch Military Reservation. The Texas Military Department plans to send M113s to the Texas-Mexico border.

 Sgt. Matthew Lucibello/U.S. Army National Guard, 130th Public Affairs Detachment

Three days after Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a legally dubious invocation of the “invasion clause” of the U.S. and Texas constitutions over the high number of migrant encounters at the Texas-Mexico border, his border mission is set to include armored personnel carriers designed to carry troops into battle alongside tanks, according to a planning document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune.