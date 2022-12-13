A Bruceville-Eddy winery owner pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as a federal judge will consider other felony and other misdemeanors at a bench trial.
Falls County resident Christopher Grider, 40, the owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The businessman could face up to a year in prison for each count. He was initially charged with three felonies and six misdemeanor counts.
A bench trial — presided by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the District of Columbia — will determine the resolution of other remaining charges: of felony civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building. Grider waived his right for a jury trial.
Grider has pleaded not guilty to seven of the charges.
Another bench trial — which started Tuesday morning — will address three felonies: civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of government property and other remaining charges.
Grider’s attorney, T. Brent Mayr of Houston, did not immediately return a Telegram call on Tuesday.
Grider — a former teacher in the Dallas and McKinney school districts — was arrested on three charges after he surrendered to the FBI in Austin in January 2021. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower of the Western District of Texas initially denied Grider’s requests to be released on bond.
Grider was later released in February 2021.
An arrest affidavit said Grider was inside the Capitol near the Speaker’s Lobby when police fatally shot Ashli Babbitt as she attempted to climb through a broken window of a door leading to the House chamber, where Congress held a joint session to certify President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Grider, the married father of three boys, was recorded in the Capitol, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, a mask and a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag tied around his neck.
In a motion to revoke Grider’s detention, Mayr said video evidence shows that Grider did not participate in violent acts that occurred during the riot. The motion said that Grider was in contact with law enforcement agencies after the Capitol riot.
“This court must ask itself: if the FBI and other law enforcement agencies really believed Mr. Grider was such a danger to the community, why did they not go out and arrest him immediately? As the Government points out in their memorandum, Mr. Grider’s presence at the Capitol was made known immediately thereafter when he voluntarily participated in an interview with a local television station in Waco,” the motion said. “Law enforcement, by the Government’s own admission, confirmed this days later on Jan. 9, 2021. The following day, Mr. Grider’s previous counsel was communicating with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia regarding Mr. Grider’s involvement in the Jan. 6 incident at the Capitol. More than 10 days passed before federal agents contacted Mr. Grider. Did they show up at his home in Chilton, Texas, in SWAT gear with assault weapons drawn? No. Did they make forced entry into his home to arrest him in the middle of the night? No. What did they do? They called him up and asked him to come to Austin, Texas. And that’s exactly what Mr. Grider did.
“All this speaks volumes — and more importantly, the truth — about how Mr. Grider was not a danger to the community,” the motion said. “It is precisely why the Pretrial Services Officer who investigated this case recommended that Mr. Grider be released on an unsecured bond with standard conditions of release.”
Grider has rejected plea offers from prosecutors at least twice, saying he is unwilling to plead guilty to felonies that he and his lawyer are convinced “are not legally or factually sustainable.” If convicted of all the charges, he faces a maximum federal prison sentence of 39½ years.
During a hearing in January 2021, Assistant U.S. Attorney G. Karthik Srinivasan pushed back on Mayr’s characterization and said Grider brought a black helmet with him to the Capitol and then gave it to another person who broke the windows of the Speaker’s Lobby doors.
“These individuals don’t know him to be capable of such violence, and that he is fundamentally a good person and should not be judged on this one day, this most horrible moment in his life, when there is so much other good that he has done,” the federal prosecutor said. “Your honor, we would submit that sometimes we can be judged and should be judged based off of some of these worst moments because they reveal what an individual is capable of.”
Srinivasan said Grider was not a bystander, but an active participant. “He was part of the causal chain of events that led to the death of an individual,” Srinivasan said.
Grider was observed “handing a black helmet” to a man at the riot, according to the affidavit. “The defendant appeared to knock on the top of the helmet, signifying that it was a hard instrument, and the young male accepted it,” the affidavit said.
The defense motion said Grider did not instruct or direct the male to use the helmet to break the door or the windows.
Grider’s decision to travel to Washington, D.C., with a friend was a last-minute decision, the motion said. At the rally, Grider became “overwhelmed by the excitement and the crowds” and “was shocked and surprised” when former President Donald Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol.
“The next thing he knew, he was moving toward the Capitol with the rest of the crowd,” the motion said.
After the riot, Grider told his wife to get rid of his Trump items “out of concern for his and his family’s safety,” the motion said.
“Because his story had been published in the media four days prior, public opinion was mounting against him and the winery, and several people had posted threatening messages on social media,” the defense motion said.
Mayr previously said Grider will not provide any media interviews while the court case is pending.