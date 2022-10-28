Tom-Brady-Gisele-Bündchen-Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on May 7, 2018, in New York. 

 Charles Sykes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.