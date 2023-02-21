SAO SEBASTIAO, Brazil — The death toll from flooding and landslides in Brazil's southern state of Sao Paulo reached 44 on Tuesday as searches continued for dozens still missing.
Brazil deluge toll hits 44 as search continues for missing
- By TATIANA POLLASTRI and ELÉONORE HUGHES Associated Press
