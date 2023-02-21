APTOPIX Brazil Rains

The Rio-Santos highway which connects the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Santos is blocked by mudslides triggered by heavy rains near the Barra do Sahi beach in the coastal city of Sao Sebastiao, Brazil.

 Andre Penner

SAO SEBASTIAO, Brazil — The death toll from flooding and landslides in Brazil's southern state of Sao Paulo reached 44 on Tuesday as searches continued for dozens still missing.