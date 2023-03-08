Ohio Cargo Train Derailment

Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio.

 Bill Lackey

OMAHA, Neb. — Federal investigators are opening a wide-ranging investigation into one of the nation's biggest railroads following a fiery derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border last month and several other accidents involving Norfolk Southern, including the death of a train conductor Tuesday.