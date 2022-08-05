Busing migrants

Two buses transporting migrants from Texas arrive at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on April 21, 2022. Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plans to add New York City as an additional stop for dropping off migrants.

 Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas is now busing migrants from the Mexican border to New York City, the state’s latest confrontation with an East Coast city over the influx at the border.