A Belton resale shop operated by a local ministry is seeking community donations as it prepares to reopen later this week.
In March 2020, Helping Hands Ministry closed the doors to Laura Mae’s Resale Shop as local COVID-19 cases surged in the area.
“Since closing, Laura Mae’s has undergone extensive renovations and will reopen to the public with a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting on Sept. 8,” Tasha Roberts, Helping Hands executive director, said in a news release.
The grand opening will be 4-6 p.m. at the ministry, 2210 Holland Road.
Following a ribbon cutting by the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, the public is welcome to enjoy light refreshments and shopping, Roberts said.
Laura Mae’s will offer quality resale items at affordable prices, she said.
The resale shop’s goals are to give South Belton community members a place to purchase affordable new and gently used clothing and household items; to provide employment and mentoring opportunities to program participants; and to give families and individuals in crisis a chance to choose their own clothes and household items, free of charge, through a Helping Hands Ministry of Belton voucher program.
Donations of men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, shoes and accessories, as well as household necessities including dishes, linens, kitchen items and small appliances, are accept at Laura Mae’s.
Clothing should be clean and free of stains, tears or signs of wear. Other items also must be clean and in good working condition.
Items can be donated from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the back of the store. To donate, ring the doorbell at the back of the building, and an employee or volunteer will provide assistance. No donations of furniture, electronics or large appliances will be accepted. No drop-off donations are allowed outside store hours.
For more information, call 254-831-1153 or visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.