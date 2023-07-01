TEMPLE - Families gathered in the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum Saturday to try their hands at "art outside the box" as part of the monthly Family Day.
Museum Educator Genevieve Stockburger, who creates educational programming for the museum including Family Day, said organizers try to have an art-themed Family Day each year. This year they wanted to let visitors explore art beyond just coloring and drawing (though those options were available too). Guests were invited to graffiti tag on sticker paper and craft traditional paper fans. The Temple Civic Theater also helped create shadow puppet theater sets, and Girl Scouts brought a dance video.
“I hope to inspire kids to do their own unique art or at least be supportive of the art community,” Stockburger said.
Of the educational programs Stockburger organizes, she said Family Day ranks among her favorites because it gives an opportunity to interact with the local community while bringing guests to the museum.
“There aren’t a lot of free events you can take your kids to anymore that are fun and not outside,” Stockburger said. “This is a great way to reach out and get people who would otherwise never step foot in a museum.”
Stockburger said nearly 200 people came out for Saturday’s event.
Berna Langer of Tacoma, Washington, could be found at one of the tables making a paper fan to arm herself against the July heat outside while her 5-year-old granddaughter Penelope drew on the graffiti station nearby. Langer said she was visiting local family and heard about Family Day from her daughter.
Langer applauded the city for giving the community accessible, family-oriented opportunities during the summer months.
“I’ve been really impressed with the community here in Texas,” Langer said. “It’s amazing that the city does stuff like this. The kids need stuff to do because they start driving their parents crazy, especially if they’re stuck inside all summer.”
At another table, Maria Robles of Temple helped her grandchildren Leo, 8, and Lyla, 6, create shadow puppet sets while they were visiting from Dallas. Robles said this was her first time at Family Day; but with Leo and Lyla visiting often, she’ll likely be back soon.
“I have to find something to keep them entertained,” Robles said. “They visit pretty frequently, so I’ve got to keep finding activities for them. This has been great.”
Family Day is held on the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. Monthly themes can be found on the Temple Parks website.
Next month’s Family Day will feature the annual "Dig It" theme where families can learn about archaeology and ancient Viking history.
During Family Day admission to the museum-- including its new Awkward Family Photo Exhibit-- is free.