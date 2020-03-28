Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott took Joe Greene — a Temple-raised Pro Football Hall of Famer — around his former high school campus Monday, discussing ways the district could properly showcase the campus’ history.
The Temple ISD facilities committee recently set the guaranteed maximum price for renovations to Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy at $7.3 million in January — a campus Greene graduated from in 1965 when it still stood as Dunbar High, the district’s segregated campus.
During their time together, Greene questioned Ott about why the district waited so long to highlight the history of Meridith-Dunbar.
“I told him I don’t know. I’ve heard things about the past in respect to segregation, and I told Joe people in my generation hear things about the past but it’s one of those things you’ll never totally understand if you didn’t live through it,” Ott said. “But I did tell Joe what I have learned in life … it’s never too late to do the right thing.”
The renovations — financed by 2015 bond funds — will bring various improvements to a facility constructed back in 1951, Kent Boyd, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, told the Telegram in January.
“I think it’ll be a very exciting project,” Boyd said. “I’m excited for our students and staff. It’s a facility that has a real historic tie to not only that portion of Temple, but really the entire Temple community. It’s a facility that has so much history and meaning to our community, and we need to ensure that it’s going to be a nice state-of-the-art facility for our children moving forward.”
Ott said he will continue to communicate with Greene throughout the district’s discussions with the architects.
“We’ll work with our architect on the designs and I’ll keep bouncing notes back and forth with him,” Ott said. “Somewhere in there we want to honor him … whether it’s his jersey or something else. He’s a very significant part of Temple ISD and of our community. I could tell during that visit that Temple meant a lot to him.”
The city of Temple honored Greene’s legacy with the dedication of Mean Joe Greene Community Football Field in 2017.
The field, at East Avenue H and South 34th Street, features an irrigated playing surface, bleachers, lighting and a donated scoreboard from Coca-Cola, which produced the iconic soda commercial featuring Greene.
“After football, I’ve been to many places and met a lot of people, but I can truthfully say, none were as special as the people here. I’m saying that because I’m from Temple, but also, I’m saying it because it’s true,” Greene said at the time of the field’s dedication.