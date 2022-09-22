Border security

Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton at a border security briefing in January. On Wednesday, Abbott directed the Department of Public Safety to target drug cartels as fentanyl deaths continue in Texas. 

 Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday directed the Department of Public Safety to redouble its efforts combating Mexican drug cartels, which he blamed for transporting millions of doses of the opioid fentanyl into Texas.