Houston Shooting-Migos

Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22, 2019. Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party.

 Richard Shotwell

HOUSTON — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28.