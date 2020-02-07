BELTON — It takes a team to raise a grand champion animal.
Ryder Egbert, a 9-year-old Salado Elementary student, knows that. He was named grand champion for market swine at the Bell County Youth Fair this week.
“Ryder feels he is the name behind this animal this year, but a lot of team work from his family goes into all of their animal projects,” Ryder’s mother, Heather Egbert, told the Telegram. “And although his twin brother Landon was encouraging him from the fence, he’s just as much of this accomplishment as (Ry-der) is.”
Egbert was one of 30 Bell County students who earned a grand champion title — the top honor students can earn during the annual youth fair.
There were more than 2,600 entries this year, according to Bell County Youth Fair documents.
“We bring in judges that are recognized experts in their field,” Cheri O’Braden, Bell County Youth Fair coordinator, said. “They use specific criteria for each species or class to place the animals or projects and choose the best overall, that being grand champion or reserve grand champion.”
The winning entries are sold during an auction. This year’s auction starts at 10 a.m. today at the Bell County Expo Center’s Equine/Livestock Complex, 301 W. Loop 121.
“Grand champion animals and grand champion food items from family and consumer sciences, as well as other placing animals, will be sold in the auction,” O’Braden said.
The auction money and add-on money will go to each student, the youth fair coordinator said.
“In 2019, the auction brought (in) more than $745,000 to the exhibitors of (the) Bell County Youth Fair,” she said.
Last year’s auction had 203 items — ranging from cakes to fryer rabbits and market swine — up for grabs.
Thirty students were named grand champions during this year’s Bell County Youth Fair. They are:
- Creative Arts: Amelila Castillo, 4-His Glory 4-H Club
- 2D Art: Melody Crosby, 4-His Glory 4-H Club
- Breeding Rabbits: Bailee Cupit, Academy FFA; and Kobain Mersiovsky, Hares & Hounds 4-H
- Woodworking, Leather and Other Crafts: James Steglich, Holland 4-H
- Pies: Maycee Anderson, Holland FCCLA
- Food Preservation: Ashley Voelter, Holland FFA
- Cakes: Chevi Camden, Holland FFA
- Clothing: Luke Parmer, Holland FFA
- Fryers-Meat Pens: Molley Taisler, Holland FFA
- Breeding Rabbits: Clayton Taisler, Holland FFA
- Photography: Beatrice Benker, Killeen Career Center FFA
- Market Lambs: Bryce Fisher, Maxdale 4-H
- Heifer: Raley Downing, Oenaville 4-H Club
- Candy: Jalea Jarolik, Rogers CYC 4-H
- Quick Bread: Karley Powell, Rogers FFA
- Turkeys: Nash Campbell, Rogers FFA
- Market Swine: Ryder Egbert, Salado 4-H Club
- Commercial Broilers: Brooke Wilson, Salado FFA
- Yeast Bread: Lilly Booth, Stampede Creek 4-H Club
- Ag Machinery & Equipment: Wyatt Young, Belton Tigertown 4-H Club
- Market Steer: Maddison Brinkman, Belton Tigertown 4-H Club
- Cookies: Hailey Moncreiff, Belton Tigertown 4-H Club
- Fashion Revue: Emily R. Anderson, Belton Tigertown 4-H Club
- Textile Crafts: Rachel Bradford, Troy FFA
- Market Goats: Rachel Bradford, Troy FFA
- Breeding Goats: Chandler Kirkscey, Troy FFA
- Roasters: Lorelei Peters, Troy FFA
- Breeding Sheep: Rachel Bradford, Troy FFA
- Breeding Swine: Savannah Johnston, Troy FFA