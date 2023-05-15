Educational vouchers

Gov. Greg Abbott poses for a photo with Covenant Christian Academy students at the Parent Empowerment Night event hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition in McAllen on April 12. 

 Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott said that he would veto a toned-down version of a bill to offer school vouchers in Texas and threatened to call legislators back for special sessions if they don’t “expand the scope of school choice” this month.