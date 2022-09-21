Venezuelan immigrants

A migrant at Martha’s Vineyard last week. Three Venezuelan migrants flown from San Antonio to Massachusetts are suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took credit for organizing the flights.

 Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Three Venezuelan migrants flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials Tuesday after the firebrand Republican’s move to transport migrants to a Democrat-controlled state sparked national controversy and a criminal investigation.