Floating barrier

Workers in Eagle Pass deploy a string of buoys designed to prevent migrants from swimming across the Rio Grande on July 14. The U.S. government sued Gov. Greg Abbott and the state of Texas over the floating barrier on Monday.

 Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

The U.S. Justice Department announced Monday it is suing Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott after the state declined to remove the floating barrier deployed earlier this month on the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.