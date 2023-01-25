Dan Patrick

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick delivers his inaugural address after taking the oath of office at the state Capitol in Austin on Jan. 17. Despite previous comments, on Tuesday he talked about another run for lieutenant governor in 2026.

 Evan L’Roy | The Texas Tribune

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Tuesday he will “absolutely” run for reelection in 2026, a reversal from previous comments he made saying this would be his final term.