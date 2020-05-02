First United Methodist Church, 101 N. Second St. in downtown Temple, will be collecting a variety of basic foods and household items Wednesday at a “Shop, Drop and Roll Drive.”
The initiative, which is run in partnership with AWARE Central Texas, is designed to benefit local victims of family violence, a statement posted to the church’s Facebook page said.
“We have not hosted a drive like this before. I think we became aware during the spread of COVID-19 how there is more imminence of family violence here in Temple, Belton and the surrounding communities,” Brian Longley, an associate pastor at the church, said. “We wanted to do something to respond in a meaningful way to provide assistance in any way we could.”
AWARE Central Texas is a Belton-based nonprofit that works to prevent child abuse and aid victims of family violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking.
Instant formula, diapers, canned protein and boxed goods are among the items the church and AWARE Central Texas are seeking. However, a full list can be found at the church’s website, FUMCTemple.org.
“One of the last things on the list is bedding and I don’t want that to be overlooked. If your stomach is full but you don’t have any sheets on a mattress at the end of the day … maybe we missed something,” Longley said.
The church also will be accepting financial donations to be used toward the purchase of fresh meat, produce and twin-over-twin bunk beds, according to a statement posted to its website.
“You can donate online and there is a memo line where you can designate what the donation is for,” Longley said. “If you could just put ‘Shop, Drop and Roll’ or ‘AWARE Central Texas,’ 100 percent of that will get over to AWARE Central Texas to carry out their needs and help transition families out of dangerous situations.”
Longley expressed his gratitude for how residents in Temple and surrounding communities have responded to COVID-19.
“One of the bright spots of our community responding to this virus is how the community is coming together. We can see the best of what we have to offer to one another as we think beyond what’s best for ourselves. Consider how we can best assist other people,” Longley said. “As a church ... when we’re able to provide assistance to someone else, that’s our way of sharing God’s love. At the end of the day, we always want to make sure we’re doing that.”