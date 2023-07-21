Central Texas State Fair juggler

Bruce Manners combines a few of his many talents during a recent performance. Bruce returns to the Central Texas State Fair next month. Courtesy photo

The Central Texas State Fair is full of juggling acts. Most involve fun-loving Bell Countians cramming carnival rides, midway games, concerts, bull riding, a demolition derby and a few funnel cakes into four nights of fun. But one person strolling the Expo Center fairgrounds Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 is sure to amaze.