People favored the shade Saturday as they looked at cars, motorcycles and trucks entered in the Autism Awareness Car Show at VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple.
Batman, Snow White and other Comic con characters circulated through the crowd amusing the children. Food trucks, bounce houses, a raffle and an auction added to the entertainment.
Patrick Cantrell of Killeen, show coordinator, said the purpose of the show was to raise awareness and funds for the autism learning centers in Central Texas.
“All proceeds will be distributed amongst the centers to assist with educational programs, supplies, trips and whatever expenses that may need assistance to ensure that they are receiving every opportunity to learn and develop,” he said.
Post Commander Jimmy Douglas said the post hopes to have the show every year.
“We got a lot of calls asking about it,” he said. “The whole purpose is to bring people together.”
Brandi Meyer of Cibolo brought her 2019 Mustang GT to the show.
“It’s special because I’m building it around my son, who has autism,” she said. “It’s everything that we do together. He’s always liked cars.”
Her son, Lukas, 9, named the car “Purple Madness,” she said, so the tags read “MADNES.”
“They see things differently than we do,” she said of persons with autism. “They’re always extremely intelligent. They like lots of detail. So when we’re building the car, we talk about all the details.”
Meyer said she has a friend with a vinyl business. So in using vinyl to customize the car’s look, there is no damage to the car, she said.
“We just kind of carry the details throughout the car,” she said. “I’m not even done with it. I’ve only been into this for about a year.”
Seated in the shade nearby, Tim Finsel of Del Valley pointed out another Mustang, his 1996 Cobra Mystic.
“They made 2,000 of them that year,” he said. The car is all original, he said, and he entered it in the Best Paint Job category, but could have gone Unique.
“I’m the third owner,” he said. “I bought it Sept. 12, 2019, and drove it down here from Pennsylvania.”
He’s won five awards with it and calls it the “car I never had.”
“I get a lot of oohs and ahhs,” he said. “I’ve had people stop at a red light and ask me if I wanted to sell it. I don’t want to sell it. It’s my play toy.”
He’s a member of the Austin chapter of Wild Side Stangs, he said.
Robert Easland of Killeen sat in the shade of his 1926 Model T Ford Tudor, by appearances one of the oldest cars on the lot.
“It’s original,” he said. “The first time I rode in this car I sat right here in the back seat. I was about 12 years old.”
His dad bought it second-hand when they lived down on the farm, he said, and used it to haul just about everything.
“The right rear fender—we straightened it out—but you can see the damage on it,” he said.
He backed it into their John Deere tractor when he was about 13, he said.