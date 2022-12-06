FDA Food Overhaul

Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store in Carmel, Ind. on May 10, 2022. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, a panel called for changes at the FDA, the federal agency that oversees most of the nation's food supply, saying revamped leadership, a clear mission and more urgency are needed to prevent illness outbreaks and to promote good health. Experts called the report a strong “first step” to addressing longstanding internal issues that have contributed to problems such as the contaminated infant formula that led to a nationwide shortage this year.

 Michael Conroy/AP file

