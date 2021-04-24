Miller Springs Nature Center, 1473 FM 2271, stayed busy Saturday morning with a cleanup day that also was an educational opportunity.
Katrina Townsend, event coordinator for Belton Parks and Recreation Department, said the good turnout of volunteers is “always more than we expect.”
The department — which coordinates volunteer events for the center jointly operated by the cities of Temple and Belton — has about three of four cleanup days a year, she said.
Katrina led a group of children through a short loop in the park.
“We did trash pickup and wildflower identification, to try to see what’s out there and kind of create an inventory of species,” she said.
She said that Manuel Zapata, recreation coordinator, was out with some of the younger teams putting up more trail markers. Matt Bates, director of the parks and recreation department, was leading a team with loppers and weed trimmers.
“They’re just trying to clear some of the overgrown trails,” she said.
Members of the Central Texas Master Naturalists talked to volunteers who stopped at their booth.
“If you have any questions about nature we’ll help you,” said Andi Bowsher, membership director of CTMN.
Jessica Dieter, secretary, and Louann Hight, communications director, displayed models and brochures of the poisonous snakes found in Texas.
“We present education about what one should and should not do when they encounter areas like Miller Springs,” Hight said. “We encourage them to respect nature and we help identify plants, animals, reptiles, aquatics.”
Dieter said there are a lot of birds, butterflies and insect varieties in the park. The naturalists have put up 14 bird boxes, she said, and check on them weekly. They also build and set up bee habitats, she said, to attract solitary bees and help with pollination.
“We come once a month and maintain the trails,” Dieter said. “We take care of a lot of invasive species trees and cleanup trash on the trails. Sometimes we lead nature walks.”
Matt Ridley of Belton, also a master naturalist, was on a trail, returning from picking up trash. He said he checked the bird boxes.
“There was one that had some fledglings in it, but is empty now,” he said. “Apparently, they’ve flown the coop.”
Birds have started building a nest in another bird box, he said, but the rest are empty. Different species will nest in the boxes, he said, some later, some earlier.
Patrick O’Neill of Belton, a manager for Tru Difference Maker, a division of Clayton Homes, said he had about 60 volunteers in his group. He lives across the road and hikes in the nature center half a dozen times a year, he said.
“This is our first time,” he said of the cleanup day. “After COVID a lot of folks were anxious to get back involved in the community.”
His group did some trail maintenance, put up trail signs and picked up trash, he said.
“They’ve got pizza coming,” he said. “We brought some snacks. What we’re trying to do is some community-oriented service every other month. Now we’re looking for something in June.”