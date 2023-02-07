Japan Hiroshima Ruling

Plaintiff Katsuhiro Hirano, right, and unidentified lawyer for the plaintiffs display signs after a judgement at Hiroshima District Court in Hiroshima, western Japan.

 SUB

TOKYO  — A Japanese court on Tuesday rejected a damage suit filed by a group of children of Hiroshima atomic bombing survivors seeking government support for medical costs, saying the hereditary impact of radiation exposure is still unknown.