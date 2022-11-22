Bison Herd Restoration Native Spirituality

A herd of bison grazes during midday at a Cherokee Nation ranch in northeastern Oklahoma. Decades after the last bison vanished from their tribal lands, the Cherokee Nation is seeking to reconnect with the animals.

 Audrey Jackson

BULL HOLLOW, Okla. — Ryan Mackey quietly sang a sacred Cherokee verse as he pulled a handful of tobacco out of a zip-close bag. Reaching over a barbed wire fence, he scattered the leaves onto the pasture where a growing herd of bison — popularly known as American buffalo — grazed in northeastern Oklahoma.