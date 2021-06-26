Fourth of July events return to Central Texas with a bang.
In Belton, the celebration started with a street party last night.
More events are planned with fireworks, festivities and fun during Fourth of July weekend. Multiple events are planned in Temple, a popular parade returns to Belton and Fort Hood will have its annual celebration.
Temple events
In Temple, the city will hold its 23rd H-E-B All American Family Fun Festival & Fireworks Show that was first reworked, and later canceled, last year.
The festival will take place from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway in west Temple.
The festival will include live music, food trucks and a large fireworks show that city officials said will make the event larger than those held in past years. The event will be free and open to the public, with the city hoping the venue change will allow for better parking and accessibility to the venue.
The Temple Historic District will also resume its annual activities with a community parade, now in its 32nd year, which is open to the public to watch or participate in.
Organizer Felicia Phipps said the parade will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of North Ninth Street and West French Avenue. The parade will go down Ninth Street until it meets the intersection with West Nugent Avenue.
Phipps said everyone is encouraged to join the parade, with people able to either participate in the parade itself or watch from the sidewalk. Those interested in joining the parade will not be able to use their cars, instead they are asked to walk, ride their bikes or use wagons.
Belton events
Belton will also resume its week of activities for the holiday this year, including its annual Fourth of July Parade that attracts thousands to the city.
The Belton parade is set to be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the city’s downtown. The parade includes a one-mile route extending south down Main Street from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to the Bell County Courthouse and then east on Central Avenue to the Belton Police Memorial.
The parade is free and open to the public, with dozens of floats from businesses and organizations around the county taking part.
A week of events will lead up to the parade including various concerts, festivals and fireworks shows.
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the parade, will also conduct its downtown street party with live music, food and various activities. Similar to the parade, the party will not charge admission.
Music at the kickoff party will start at 5 p.m. at the Bell County Courthouse square, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Music at the party will include performances by the Leon River Band, Grupo Pression and Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band. This will be in addition to activities like face painting, a photo booth, a motorcycle show and axe throwing.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood has scheduled its Independence Day celebration to be held from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 2 this year.
Fort Hood’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the USO will host Independence Day festivities on July 2 including a concert and fireworks celebration. There will not be fireworks on July 4; all Fort Hood Independence Day activities, including fireworks, are scheduled for July 2.
Entertainment sponsored by the USO include LOCASH, DJ J. Dayz, Taylor Williamson and Miss America Camille Schrier.
The festivities will take place at Hood Stadium. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
Shuttle bus service will run from 3 to 11 p.m. Individuals must be 18 or older to ride without an adult. All others must be accompanied by an adult. Buses depart every 15 minutes from:
• Phantom Warrior Lanes Parking Lot, Building 49010 on Clear Creek Road
• Commissary, Building 50001 on Clear Creek Road
• Community Events and Bingo Center, Building 50012 on Clear Creek Road
Fort Hood’s celebration is open to the public, but those wanting to attend must obtain an access pass from the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center.
For a list of permitted and prohibited items at Hood Stadium, go to https://bit.ly/FHJuly4.
On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council turned down a resident’s request to put on a fireworks show on July 3 in the city, citing security and timing issues.
Other events
Other events include the 97th annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, on July 1-3. The Festival on Nolan Creek will be held at 11 a.m. on July 3 at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St.
On Sunday, July 4, First Baptist Church in Belton, 506 N. Main St., will host its 50th annual God & Country Concert followed by the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s concert and fireworks show starting at 6 p.m. at 702 E. Central Ave.
Mooreville United Methodist Church will also be celebrating Independence Day from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on July 3.
The church, located at 206 FM 2643 in Chilton, will be serving a drive-through only barbecue meal at $15 per plate.
FME News Service contributed to this report.