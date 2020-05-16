SALADO — The Salado salamander is still looking for its “critical habitat” to be designated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after the agency failed to issue a final rule on its proposed 2012 habitat.
The Bell County Adaptive Management Coalition, which has consistently expressed issues with the previously proposed critical habitat designation, is looking for a short-term plan moving forward.
“The 2012 proposal designated habitat within a 300-meter radius around several spring outlets located on private property west of Interstate 35 and along the Salado Creek within the village of Salado (cumulative 372 acres),” according to the coalition’s March update. “It is the coalition’s likely intent to establish that the 300-meter radius around every spring and along Salado Creek is not logical in all cases.”
The USFWS was required to designate a critical habitat for the Salado salamander within one year of its listing as a threatened species on March 26, 2014. Interest was re-established when the Center for Biological Diversity — an Arizona-based environmental organization — sued USFWS to enforce requirements on a critical habitat being designated.
“The suit alleges that sprawling urbanization has threatened habitat modification in the form of degraded water quality, quantity and flow, and spring disturbance,” the update added.
The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia required the USFWS, in February, to issue a proposed ruling on Aug. 12. A final ruling on the designation of a critical habitat is slated for the following year on Aug. 12, 2021.
But Mike Gershon, an attorney representing the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, emphasized during a Wednesday workshop how a final decision won’t come in 2020.
The Bell County Adaptive Management Coalition noted how economic and scientific data collected over the past decade will contribute to the group’s preparation for any proposal that does come.
Tim Brown, a former Bell County Commissioner, stressed how local relationships will shape the coalition’s response moving forward.
“We have forged very productive partnerships with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Texas Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Geological Survey, Baylor University and a number of private property owners to facilitate ongoing research,” Brown said in a statement. “The benefits so far include the decision to list the Salado salamanders as threatened, rather than endangered, and substantially expanding what we know about the structure of the aquifer there in close proximity to the springs.”
The Bell County Commissioners Court is planning to discuss possible amendments to the interlocal agreement between Bell County, the village of Salado, Salado Water Supply Corp. and the CUWCD at its meeting Monday.
“Such amendment may include adding parties to the agreement and increasing the Bell County financial commitment in an amount not to exceed $50,000,” according to the Commissioners Court Monday agenda.