India Bridge Collapse Families Lost

Naseema Ben Shamdar, 40, a survivor of a bridge collapse, weeps at her house in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Tuesday. 

 Rafiq Maqbool

MORBI, India — Naseema Ben Shamdar and seven members of her family were making their way across Morbi's jam-packed suspension bridge when its cables gave way Sunday, plunging them into the deep, wide waters of Machchu river and killing 134 people.