Walmart Mass Shooting

Community members, including Walmart employees, gather for a candlelight vigil Monday at Chesapeake City Park in Chesapeake, Va. for the six people killed at a Walmart.

 Carolyn Kaster

NORFOLK, Va. — A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — "who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior."