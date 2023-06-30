BELTON — A proposed zoning change that would have brought a new RV and cabin park to Belton failed after a 4-3 vote against it during a Belton City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Place 2 Councilman Dave Covington, Place 6 Councilman Wayne Carpenter, Mayor Pro Tem John Holmes and Belton Mayor David K. Leigh voted against the measure, while Place 3 Councilman Craig Pearson, Place 5 Councilman Daniel Bucher and Place 7 Councilwoman Stephanie O’Banion voted in favor.
Although the 15.8-acre property at 2406 Lake Road, which received its agricultural zoning district designation in 1978, is currently developed as a 50-space mobile home park, just nine homes remain on the site.
Sharma Piyush, the property owner, and his partners amended the scope of the project after the Planning and Zoning Commission and Belton City Council both denied two previous zoning change requests — a move that led to the Planning and Zoning Commission voting in favor of approval of the zoning request last week.
“The proposed zoning change would limit the proposed use to an RV park and campgrounds,” Tina Moore, a Belton city planner, said in a staff report. “This current proposal includes 36 leasable RV spaces and cabins and the construction of an eight-foot-tall concrete sound wall. The proposal offers a decrease in density and a taller, more permanent buffer to the residential neighborhood east of the site.”
Piyush previously had desired 51 leasable RV spaces and 40 cabins in his first submittal, and 41 leasable RV spaces and 36 cabins in his second submittal, according to the city of Belton.
“You know, you’ve made so many adjustments and came back, but I don’t know if an RV park is the right development for that property,” Holmes said during the meeting. “I’d rather multi-family, single-family or something along those lines. I just have some concerns.”
Carpenter agreed.
“I still feel the same way as I did before,” Carpenter said. “I appreciate the efforts to make it more amenable to the neighbors, but I still think that it’s intrusive to that area.”
O’Banion — who voted for the zoning change the last two times it was brought before Belton City Council — emphasized how she understands the arguments both for and against the measure but believes a project of this stature would not be damaging to the community.
“I’m a former tourism professional and we do need that,” she said. “The location nestled where it is may not be the greatest location but it’s a location close to the lake. Dead Fish Grill and some of the things that have grown out that way — that we never saw coming in the future either — does it make it to me a little bit more of an appropriate location. I share some of the concerns but I also see an exciting project being proposed.”
Pearson shared that sentiment and cited how Piyush and his partners have worked diligently in doing everything they can do to make the project as friendly to the surrounding community as it can.
“It’s a tough call,” he said. “It seems reasonable to me to allow the owner of the property to build a project as proposed in the Planned Development.”
Several residents wrote to the Belton Planning Department in favor of the project. Like O’Banion, many cited a boost to the local tourism industry.
“We can use more recreational vehicle space for Lake Belton,” Belton resident Brenda Howard said in an email last week to the Belton Planning Department. “The plans that he has and his investment will be a huge improvement over the trailer park that currently exists. I do hope you approve his Planning and Zoning request so that he can create his dream.”
However, many others have remained strongly opposed.
“I live in the Dawson Ranch neighborhood and we moved to this neighborhood because it is quiet and peaceful,” Kristen Golba said in a 2022 email to the Belton Planning Department. “The increased noise and traffic from the development would decrease property values in our neighborhood, off-setting any tax gain from this development.”