East Temple residents could be shopping for groceries in their own neighborhoods as early as 2025, Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said.
“We started a field study last week to evaluate the need for groceries to be available on the east side,” Myers said. “We’ve set aside $2,900 for a grocery market study that will likely be done in 2024.”
Myers said the study will help the city determine which direction to go to eliminate the food desert in the Ferguson Heights and Crestview neighborhoods. She said funding could be available in 2024 or 2025.
“We hope to determine if we need to pursue a brick-and-mortar grocery store or if the area can be served by a mobile market,” she said.
According to Hunden Strategic Partners, a real estate development consultant hired by the city last year, there’s not enough people living in East Temple today to attract grocery stores such as H-E-B, Kroger, Publix or Trader Joe’s.
According to Hunden’s report, about 12,198 people live in the Crestview and Ferguson Heights neighborhoods. Grocery companies generally require about 20,000 residents before they would consider locating a store in that area. They also require a median household income in a neighborhood of $40,000 to $75,000 or higher.
East Temple falls significantly short in both population and median household income, according to the report.
While the median household income in the Temple and Belton trade area as a whole is $56,313, the numbers for East Temple are almost half that. According to Hunden’s report, the median household income for East Temple is $30,373.
Residents of the two neighborhoods have said they don’t have transportation to make the three-plus mile trip to H-E-B or other local grocery stores, prompting Myers to consider a mobile option that would bring groceries to the people.
A similar approach is being used in Louisville, Ky., a city with several neighborhoods that aren’t served by a traditional grocery store. The Dare to Care Food Pantry in that city decided to take steps to get food to those who need it.
The grocery giant outfitted the trailer with shelving, a refrigerator unit and freezers similar to those in grocery stores. Kroger provides two employees to clean and stock the trailer daily, as well as a point-of-sale machine to ring up sales.
“The Zero Hunger Mobile Market is a single-aisle grocery store on wheels,” Alexus Richardson, director of communications for Dare to Care Food Pantry, said. “The mobile market visits neighborhoods that have limited or no access to fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and other nutritious foods.”
“The selection and prices are comparable to Kroger food stores in the Louisville area, but the quantities of each item are much smaller,” she said. “Since they are restocked daily, there’s no need to carry a lot of each item, and that allows us to get more on the shelves.”
The Zero Hunger Mobile Market operates five days a week and visits different neighborhoods each day. The truck makes two stops — one in the morning, another in a different location in the afternoon.
While Kroger hasn’t operated in Temple in decades, Myers had hoped H-E-B would help fill the need. But, H-E-B said earlier this year that they have no interest in such an enterprise.
“This is a creative idea to assist those in the community who do not have access to a close grocery store,” said Alyssa Owens, a spokesperson for the company.
“We currently offer H-E-B delivery, and this is an option for Texans to get fresh groceries via our website or app,” Owens said. “Customers add the items they need to their cart, and then they choose a time and date for delivery.”
“This option accepts all forms of electronic payment, including EBT cards, making it a fast, simple way for busy customers to get groceries on the go,” she added.
“Our delivery team already covers all of Temple,” she said, “so we would pass on such a proposition.”