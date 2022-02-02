Invasive quagga mussels were detected for the first time in a Texas reservoir, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Wednesday.
The discovery comes after state officials have been monitoring the spread of zebra mussels across 33 Texas lakes.
National Park staffers made the discovery at Amistad Reservoir near Del Rio on the Texas-Mexico border. It is the first finding of an invasive mussel species in the Rio Grande basin, the agency said.
The quagga mussel is a close relative of the zebra mussel, which spread rapidly since it was first introduced in Lake Texoma in 2009. Quagga mussels are often present in the Great Lakes region and some western states.
“This detection of invasive quagga mussels is a very unfortunate first for Texas,” Monica McGarrity, the agency’s senior scientist for aquatic invasive species, said in a news release. “Quagga mussels can inhabit greater depths and are also able to settle on soft substrates like mud or sand in addition to hard surfaces like rock or infrastructure — unlike zebra mussels — meaning they can colonize more of the lake.”
The species, she said, is very prolific and often form large populations that could affect a lake’s ecosystem.
“Even the lakes that already have zebra mussels are at risk of having quagga mussels introduced and monitoring of these lakes for signs of quagga mussels will be necessary.
Bell County’s two reservoirs — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes — are among the Texas lakes infested with zebra mussels, often spread through boating.
The National Park staff discovered a single quagga mussel larva in June 2021 and later confirmed through DNA testing. More larvae were later found at a second site, Texas Parks and Wildlife said.
Park staffers have monitored for zebra and quagga mussels since 2014 since early detection can help prevent or deter spread.
Since the discovery, the park staff has not detected juvenile or adult mussels that would indicate an established presence.
Amistad Reservoir is now designated as positive for quagga mussels by Texas Parks and Wildlife.
“Quagga mussels, in the same manner as zebra mussels, are often transported to new lakes by boats,” the agency said.
As a result, TPWD said the agency and its partners will continue public awareness outreach efforts to encourage boaters to take steps to clean, drain, and dry their boats and decontaminate boats with attached mussels to prevent the spread of invasive species.
“Unfortunately, invasive mussels have now spread to 34 Texas lakes, with 28 fully infested, but there are far more lakes that still haven’t been invaded and are at risk,” Brian Van Zee, TPWD inland fisheries regional director, said. “Each boater taking the necessary actions to clean and drain their boat before leaving the lake and allowing compartments and gear to dry completely when they get home can make a big difference in protecting our Texas lakes.”
Invasive mussels can survive for days of water, making the need to clean and drain boats important, the agency said.
Boats used at Amistad Reservoir are likely infested and pose a risk of moving the species to another body of water, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.
“The transport of aquatic invasive species can result in legal trouble for boaters or transporters,” the agency said in the release. “Transporting prohibited invasive species in Texas is illegal and punishable with a fine of up to $500 per violation. Boaters are also required to drain all water from their vessel and onboard receptacles, including bait buckets, before leaving or approaching a body of fresh water.”
For guidance on decontamination, call the agency at 512-389-4848.