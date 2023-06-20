Texas’ grid operator is asking residents to use less electricity between 4 and 8 p.m. Tuesday as the demand for power soars because high temperatures continue to bake the state.
Texas calls for energy conservation as extreme heat spikes electricity demand
- By Emily Foxhall | The Texas Tribune
