BELTON — As Texas House reached a quorum Thursday — for the first time in about six weeks — Bell County is now looking at how anticipated election changes would affect local races.
In a workshop Monday, the Bell County Commissioners Court discussed the anticipated effects of Senate Bill 1 that is awaiting a vote in the state’s House of Representatives.
The bill would affect many aspects of elections, including outlawing local voting options aimed at expanding voter access and banning poll workers from assisting those with disabilities in casting their ballots. To combat claims of ballot tampering, the bill also requires counties video stream ballot storage locations.
Matthew Dutton, elections administrator for the county, told commissioners Monday that the streaming requirement of the bill affected the county the most.
“The biggest thing that is going to affect Bell County really is the surveillance aspect of it,” Dutton said. “We basically will have to provide a link on our website where the public can view where the voting ballots are being stored 24/7, from the moment they are being stored there until the canvass is being completed.”
State House Democrats left the state on July 12 to prevent the passage of the bill by breaking quorum — the minimum number of legislators needed to hold a vote. The Texas Tribune reported the return of three Democrats to the state Thursday, allowing a quorum to be reached and votes to be held.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county should start looking to implement the bill even though it hasn’t passed yet. He said it was not a matter of if it passed, but a matter of when.
County officials don’t know when the bill will go into effect, though its current language outlines a Sept. 1 effective date. Dutton said that date could be pushed back to give counties more time, though state officials want the law in place by the Nov. 2 election that is only two months later.
Adam Ward, the county’s director of technology services, told commissioners the hardest part of the requirements would be streaming the video.
Ward said the county could get everything ready within 30 days aside from the streaming, due to the challenges it presents. He said the streaming option could add another month to the process.
“But the particular challenge here is the 24 by 7 streaming, with the capability of anyone in the public watching that stream,” Ward said. “It is something that is fairly new and a new requirement of us. I haven’t found many folks that are actually streaming one camera where one to 5,000 (people) can view that.”
Regarding the streaming, Blackburn said he was concerned that if the county didn’t get it right it could cause issues among those determined to watch the ballot boxes.
“The part is going to be the most public, the most visible, it sounds like we don’t have,” Blackburn said. “We are most concerned about that, which is the part that is going to get the most publicity in all of this. ‘I woke up at 2 a.m. and I wasn’t able to see that box.’”