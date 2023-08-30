Offshore Wind-Gulf of Mexico

Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wind farm, Aug. 15, 2016. In a first-of-its kind auction for the Gulf of Mexico, a company bid $5.6 million Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 to lease federal waters off the Louisiana coast for wind energy generation.

 Michael Dwyer/AP file

In a first-of-its kind auction for the Gulf of Mexico, a company bid $5.6 million Tuesday to lease federal waters off the Louisiana coast for wind energy generation.