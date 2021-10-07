The Temple Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old female.
Brookelyn Williams reportedly was last seen last night around midnight at 4017 Mockingbird LAbe.
If you have any information, please call Temple Pollice at 254-298-5500.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
The Temple Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old female.
Brookelyn Williams reportedly was last seen last night around midnight at 4017 Mockingbird LAbe.
If you have any information, please call Temple Pollice at 254-298-5500.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.