D07C3E80s-062E-426F-85A7-A8C89651CD03.jpeg

Brookelyn Williams

The Temple Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old female. 

Brookelyn Williams reportedly was last seen last night around midnight at 4017 Mockingbird LAbe.

 If you have any information, please call Temple Pollice at 254-298-5500.

 