BELTON — It is now game over for some businesses in Bell County as officials started enforcing a new ordinance on game rooms earlier this month.
New county regulations affecting the businesses — which were approved by the Commissioners Court on July 19 — went into effect Aug. 18 after a 30-day grace period. The ordinance puts new restrictions on game rooms and requires those operating in the county to get a permit.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt, who inspects the businesses, told the commissioners Monday there have been only four businesses who have made appointments with him to get a permit.
“I really thought that on the 18th my phone would blow up and my door would get kicked in,” Mahlstedt said.
According to state law, game rooms are those businesses with six or more amusement redemption machines that allow players to win prizes completely, or partially, by chance.
State law also limits game rooms to awarding players with non-cash merchandise prizes, such as toys or novelties, with a wholesale value of less than $5 or 10 times the amount charged to play.
Aside from getting a permit, the ordinance also requires game rooms to have a label on their front door that identifies them as a game room and have an uncovered window at the front as well.
Game rooms, under the ordinance, are barred from operating within 1,500 feet of any school, place of worship or residential neighborhood, and 2,000 feet from where two or more other game rooms are located. Those game rooms existing before January 2021 can get an exemption from these rules.
While some of the game rooms have started the registration process, others have decided to close down in response.
“In Killeen especially, there have been three or four that have already packed up,” Mahlstedt said. “My guess is that they will pop up again later.”
Previously, county officials have said that game rooms that had been caught operating illegally have just shut down and opened somewhere else.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he wasn’t surprised that some of these game rooms have decided to close down.
“We felt like the ones that are not obeying the law would close up,” Whitson said. “Because they are not going to come to you, a peace officer, and say, ‘Hey, I am breaking the law, here is my identification.’”
Mahlstedt told commissioners that some slight changes might need to be made to the ordinance to clear up some confusion that game room owners coming in to register have had.
Game rooms operating illegally were not the only thing commissioners aimed to crack down on with the new ordinance.
Before the ordinance was passed, the Commissioners Court pointed out reports of increased crime around these businesses that operated illegally.
In April, West Temple area resident Savannah Stroud said she had seen crime in her neighborhood rise due to game rooms. She spoke in favor of the new regulation to commissioners.
“Crime in this neighborhood, and I have been in this neighborhood for seven years, has never been this high,” Stroud said of the Lake Belton peninsula that includes parts of West Temple and Bell County.
Alejandra Arreguin, spokeswoman for the Temple Police Department, said officers watch for illegal game rooms, but now will change who it reports that activity to.
“The Temple Police Department always keeps an eye out for illegal game activity at game rooms,” Arreguin said. “However, the county Commissioners Court passed a new law concerning the permitting of game rooms that the Fire Marshal’s office oversees now. Any information we received we pass along to them.”
Mahlstedt said he has talked with the police chiefs in the county’s major cities and discussed how they will communicate the permit status of game rooms.
“The police chiefs in the four big cities have all asked if I could keep them up to date on who has been denied, who has permitted and what the status is in-between,” Mahlstedt said. “I think they are going to start drilling and going after and checking if they say they have a permit, that they have a permit. And if I tell them they were denied, they will probably swing by and see if they are operating or not.”
“I think we will get a lot of support from those guys,” he said.