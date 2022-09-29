AUSTIN, Texas — Two brothers in Texas have been arrested after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach, according to court documents filed Thursday.
Authorities: Texas man shoots 2 migrants near Mexico border
- By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Sticky situation: Honeydew making mess on cars
- Temple father charged in death of 6-week-old Killeen boy
- New distillery opens near Little River-Academy
- I-35 southbound slowed in Temple
- Two Temple men indicted for drive-by shooting
- Temple man arrested on assault warrant at DPS driver's license office
- Nancy Lee Williams, age 64, died recently
- Ott named 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year
- Oscar Martinez, age 68, of Little River - Academy, died Wednesday
- Lake bests Belton: Lady Broncos knock off Lady Tigers in programs’ first meeting