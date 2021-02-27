With spring break around the corner, Texas State Parks already are seeing day passes and campsites filling up for the spring and summer months, so visitors planning a state park adventure this March are encouraged to make their reservations as early as possible, the agency said in a news release.
Many popular parks — especially those in Central Texas — already are seeing reservations for spring break and the summer months, but still have some availability. Parks that already are seeing a high rate of both day-use and overnight reservations include Mother Neff, Garner, Inks Lake, Pedernales Falls, Guadalupe River and Enchanted Rock state parks, the release said.
State parks are operating at a limited capacity, so people planning a day trip at a park also should reserve day passes in advance, as many parks reach capacity limits daily. Some facilities remain closed due to the recent winter storm, so visitors are encouraged to check with their park of interest.
Visitors may buy day passes up to one month in advance, guaranteeing access to parks even during busy times.
To purchase a day pass or to reserve a campsite, call (512) 389-8900 or visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/park-reservation-information/reservations.
Those visiting state parks are encouraged to recreate responsibly and follow posted rules and regulations to ensure safety during the coronavirus pandemic, including wearing a mask when inside buildings or when gathered with others, the release said.