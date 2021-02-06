BELTON — For the first time in more than 20 years, the exterior of the Bell County Courthouse will receive a thorough cleaning.
A contract for the cleaning, which will not exceed a cost of $166,425, was approved in a 5-0 decision by the Commissioners Court during its Monday meeting.
The cleaning is expected to take about 45 days once work starts, contractor Mid-Continental Restoration Co. Inc. told county workers. Work is expected to start sometime in the middle of March.
County Judge David Blackburn said the cleaning was needed to keep the historic courthouse in good shape.
“We’ve been told also that we can damage the stone with the stuff that is attached to it at the moment,” Blackburn said. “So it is important to move forward on getting it cleaned up.”
County officials originally were confused about when the last time the courthouse was cleaned and consulted retired facilities director Mark Meyer.
Meyer told the county that the last time a cleaning had been done was during the restoration of the building in 1998 and 1999. The work at that time also included masonry repairs.
That work was to restore the courthouse back to its 1884 glory, bringing back the building’s statue, dome and clock tower.
The county has stopped other restoration projects in recent years after not receiving Round XI grant funds from the Texas Historical Commission.
Mike Guthrie, the current facilities director for the county, said the work for this round of cleaning will be weather dependent.
Guthrie said once workers move off of where they can reach on the concrete, they will need to move onto the grass. This is where dry ground will be needed, so as not to tear up the courthouse’s lawn.
Blackburn confirmed that if the lawn, the building or the nearby trees and landscaping are damaged, the contractor has promised to compensate the county.
James Stafford, spokesman for the county, said this work will follow Texas Historical Commission guidelines so as to not damage the building.
“The building will be power washed; however, the pressure will be maintained between 200-300 psi as advised by the Texas Historical Commission,” Stafford said. “Any potential repairs found during the cleaning will be approved on a case-by-case basis.”