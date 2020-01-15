After being open for less than a week, a small segment of sidewalk in downtown Temple once again is being closed off.
On Tuesday city officials said they would be closing the sidewalk near the intersection of Central Avenue and First Street after it briefly was reopened. The closure this time is expected to last until sometime in the middle of March while construction takes place along First Street.
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the city will be placing signs telling residents where to cross to avoid the closed street and remain safe.
“Pedestrian traffic will cross over either at First Street or Third Street and walk on the north side of Central with signage stating ‘Sidewalk Closed; Cross Over Here,’” Simmons said. “This pedestrian detour will be in place through at least mid-March, as they work on the west side of First Street.”
This sidewalk closure is related to construction along First Street from Central Avenue to Avenue A, which will be going on until sometime in the summer.
The city will be working on the western portion of this segment of road for the next three months, later switching to the eastern side.
Despite the closure of the sidewalk, those wanting to access the businesses along First Street still will be able to follow a small path alongside the construction.