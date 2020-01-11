Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $763.8 million in sales tax allocations in January, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Temple is expected to receive $1.764 in sales tax revenue, a 1.27 percent decrease from January 2019’s allocation, according to the release.
Belton will receive $430,278, a 19.68 percent increase from last January’s allocations.
Statewide, the total January allocations represent a 4 percent increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year.
These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.7 million in sales tax allocations in January, an increase of 5.05 percent from this time last year.
Killeen is set to receive $1.906 million in sales tax revenue, a 3.4 percent increase from January 2019’s allocation.
Harker Heights will receive $584,465, a 8.48 percent increase from last January.
In January, Nolanville is receiving $79,201, a 35.82 percent increase over the same month last year.
Salado is set to receive $49,164 this month, a 3.17 percent decrease from last year.
Troy will receive $47,349, a 48.73 percent increase from January 2019.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $21,303 in January, a 25.18 percent increase compared to January last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $219,432 this month for a 8.13 percent increase from last year’s allocations during January.
Copperas Cove saw a 13.49 percent jump in January allocations from last year; it is set to receive $423,712.
Gatesville experienced a 12.57 percent drop in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $179,530.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $78,0103, a 19.81 percent decrease from last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $68,117 in January, a 12.94 percent increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $64,760 this month, a 5.51 percent decrease compared to last year.