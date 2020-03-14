One in an occasional series.
EVANT — A suggestion from an Austin chef led to the creation of a meat-processing plant that is bringing life to a new farm-to-table market.
Although rancher Jeff Ruyle — who has been in the grass-fed lamb business for the last 10 years — brushed off the suggestion at the time, he quickly looked at the plant as a realistic business venture when his processor doubled processing fees in a single day.
After a three year process of evaluating the market for a new facility, I O Ranch Processing is ready to serve local ranchers.
During his time raising lambs on his family’s Lampasas County ranch, Ruyle said he has worked with about 12 farm-to-table restaurants bringing processed meat to restaurants and directly to customers of Austin farmers markets.
Ruyle, I O Ranch Processing’s managing partner, also filled a decades-long void of a U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected facility in Central Texas when the plant opened its doors Feb. 10 in Evant.
“There has been an increased demand for locally grown meat the last 10 to 15 years, and a growing number of ranchers wanting to fill this demand,” Ruyle said. “However, there hasn’t been enough USDA- or Texas-inspected plants in the state to fill the void.”
The nearly 15,000-square-foot facility handles the processing of beef, lamb, goats and hogs for the growing farm-to-table movement in the region — creating more than 20 jobs in a town of about 400. The job creation made the plant eligible for a USDA rural development loan guarantee.
“I was stunned when the results from the USDA Loan Department’s feasibility study projected this could have a $5,000,000 annual economic benefit to the community,” Ruyle said. “It’s amazing how you can put a business in place, and the amount of economic benefit will multiply in the area. We also had ranchers reaching out to us that have wanted to get into the meat business but have been unable to grow their business due to the processing situation. We’re pleased and proud to be here to help serve others.”
The facility is a notable development for the state’s agriculture community.
“As Texans become more interested in buying locally produced meats directly from Texas ranchers, this plant will help satisfy this growing demand, while … helping sustain more Texas family farms,” Sid Miler, Texas Commissioner of Agriculture, said in a statement.
Although I O Ranch Processing primarily will market its services to growers and direct marketers who sell meat cut from the livestock they raise, it also will accept processing orders from the public.
Dan Hunter, Texas Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture, participated in the facility’s ribbon cutting ceremony March 9.
“This is very exciting … not only for what it does for the economy in this part of Texas, but also in regard to agriculture as a whole,” Hunter said. “You’re bringing a product that has been worked out in the field and through the pastures ... all the way to getting it to the table. We’re excited about this opportunity for Evant, Central Texas and everyone who are your customers. I’m looking forward to having a lot of meat on the table from this place.”
State Rep. J.D. Sheffield, R-Gatesville, also was in attendance and echoed Hunter’s thoughts. He added, “We need this impact in good places and that’s what we’re seeing at I O Ranch Processing today.”
Ruyle stressed how I O Ranch Processing’s welcome into the market is important given how even smaller “custom exempt” plants in the region can sometimes remain booked for months on end. Although these “custom exempt” plants can process animals for customers, the processed meat can’t be sold when it leaves the facility.
Certain requirements must be met for meat to become eligible for sale. Animals are required to be processed at either a Texas-inspected plant for sale within the state, or a USDA-inspected plant for sale nationally or abroad.
Ruyle said a fully inspected plant has inspectors onsite when in operation. He said the USDA even has its own office in the new I O Ranch facility, including 24-hour access to the plant.