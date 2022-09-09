Russia Ukraine War Explainer

Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions with a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

 AP file

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces Friday claimed new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country’s east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months.